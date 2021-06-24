Cancel
Novato, CA

Novato Art Stroll

 18 days ago

The Novato Chamber's Art Stroll is a free multi-generational event that incorporates all the best parts of living in Northern California. The Art Stroll will be held on Grant Ave. between Redwood Blvd. and Seventh Street. The venue will host artist vendors from all over the Bay Area (even local Novato businesses) in a socially distanced arrangement that will make strolling through more comfortable for everyone. We will also have games and attractions for children of all ages.

