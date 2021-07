Folks, it’s that time of year! Get those tires warmed up and ready to hit the grid. Formula 1 is back in full swing. While we’re currently in one of the wildest Driver’s Championships in years, it’s time for you to challenge Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and the rest of the grid in ‘F1 2021’. The latest installment in the Codemasters franchise takes a slightly different turn with some newer features, game modes, and upgrades. Well, it’s a new year and last year was a huge leap with ‘My Teams’ mode. How does this one hold up?