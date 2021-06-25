Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lukashenko releases Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega to house arrest in wake of EU sanctions

By Oliver Carroll
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Odtgg_0aet45Rj00

Belarus has released dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend , Sofia Sapega, from jail and moved them to house arrest, in a possible sign that the country’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko , is looking to negotiate his way out of new sanctions .

Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega have been detained by the erratic authoritarian since they were hauled off a Ryanair flight on 23 May in a hijacking operation. They have been held in dubious conditions since, with evidence of physical and psychological torture.

The news of the couple’s release to house arrest comes a day after the European Union announced a new round of sanctions on Belarus, targeting finance, communications, dual-use military technology, and key exports.

While stopping short of a full ban, which some had been calling for, on crucial exports such as oil and potash products, the sanctions nonetheless represent a serious challenge to the regime. EU ministers have also indicated they may be tweaked to include more of Belarus’s key exports.

In a televised response, Mr Lukashenko dismissed the sanctions as “powerless”, and said that Belarus had prepared for such an eventuality. At the same time, he told his officers to prepare for martial law if necessary.

“We need to show these bastards what for,” he said.

Ryhor Astapenia, an expert at the Chatham House think tank in London, said concerns about sanctions appeared to be the main driver behind Mr Lukashenko’s decision to release the two valuable political prisoners from jail.

“The EU has never shown such resolve in respect to sanctions before,” he said. “And the regime is doing its best to break that sanctions wave before it gets out of control.”

Another factor was that both Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega appeared to be “cooperating fully” with the demands and whims of their captors: “Roman is agreeing to appear on television whenever asked, and making the right confessions, although God knows what the invitations look like.”

Ms Sapega’s parents told the BBC’s Russian Service they had already been reunited with their daughter at a restaurant in Minsk on Thursday evening. A lawyer for the Russian national suggested she was accompanied by a young man who “appeared to be Roman Protasevich”.

The two are believed to be living in separate apartments under the watch of security service agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itWe5_0aet45Rj00

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, clings to power despite apparently losing a presidential election last August. His refusal to concede defeat prompted huge protests across the country in the weeks after the vote.

A spokesperson for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled presidential candidate who almost certainly won last August’s elections by a landslide, told The Independent the development was unlikely to change “unprecedented” European resolve against the Belarusian regime.

“Lukashenko says it’s a concession, but it’s no more than a game,” the journalist Franak Viacorka said. “They are still under 24/7 control, with the KGB people living in the same room as Roman. They have essentially been transferred to a different prison.”

There is no sign that Mr Lukashenko is ready to drop charges against either of the prisoners. Both have been accused of violating Belarusian law on mostly absurd counts. Mr Protasevich, who is charged with organising mass riots, faces up to 15 years in jail.

Their move to house arrest had also been trailed by rumours of a more general release of political prisoners earlier this week. That has not yet been realised: scores of journalists, politicians, businessmen and activists are still behind bars and have little prospect of freedom.

That, said Mr Astapenia, was the most “awful” aspect of what appeared to be no more than a PR trick.

“They’ve beaten whatever they wanted out of Roman, essentially broken his soul, but the rest remain,” he said.

“For some reason, they hope the west will believe things have suddenly improved.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Hijacking#Psychological Torture#Eu#The European Union#House#Russian Service#Belarusian#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Related
Politicswincountry.com

Spanish PM news conference in Lithuania halted for ‘urgent’ jet takeoff

VILNIUS (Reuters) – A news conference of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at Lithuania’s Siauliai air base was stopped midway on Thursday as a military jet next to them needed to take off urgently. “The jet was on an urgent mission, and the press conference...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

War with Russia is not hypothetical and our lumbering bureaucracy is unprepared for it

In his recent annual “town hall,” Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his resolve to take Moscow’s confrontation with Washington to the next level — an outright war that, in his view, the United States is unable to win. Having served as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, I am concerned that our government bureaucracy is indeed woefully unprepared for a full-on war with Russia, which appears to be a hypothetical scenario no longer.
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Belarus cuts cooperation on migration with EU over sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Monday retaliated to the European Union sanctions by halting cooperation on stemming illegal migration and denying entry to EU officials. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Belarus Tells EU Envoy to Go, Withdraws Migration Help in Sanctions Row

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus on Monday told the European Union's representative in Minsk to return to Brussels for consultations and said it would stop helping the 27-nation bloc combat illegal migration as retaliation against EU sanctions. The EU last week imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus targeting its main export industries...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Alexander Lukashenko

(CNN) — Here's a look at the life of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Birth date: August 30, 1954 (some sources say August 31) Marriage: Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko (1975-present) Children: with Galina (Zhelnerovich) Lukashenko: Viktor and Dmitry; with Irina Abelskaya: Nikolai "Kolya" Education: Mogilev Pedagogical Institute (now Mogilev State A. Kuleshov...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Belarus leader has little to fear from EU sanctions - analysts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - EU sanctions designed to punish veteran Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko for a sweeping political crackdown will leave him largely unscathed and able to continue financing the economy and his security forces, rating agencies and analysts say. The European Union imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Belarus last week in...
Europekfgo.com

Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus on Monday recalled its permanent representative to the European Union for consultations after Brussels imposed economic sanctions in response to Belarus authorities forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in Minsk. The Belarusian foreign ministry suggested the EU representative in Minsk also leave for consultations and...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

EU Deplores Minsk Moves To Sever Ties After Economic Sanctions

The European Union says it regrets Belarus's decision to cut ties with the bloc, saying it will only further isolate the country and have a negative impact on the Belarusian people. In a statement on Facebook on June 28, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced Minsk had recalled its permanent representative...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Belarus opposition calls on EU to close sanctions ‘loopholes’

An aide to the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the EU to “close loopholes” in its sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. The EU approved sanctions last week targeting industries that bankroll the regime to punish the Belarusian president over the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident, but promises to make it “run dry” have been called into question after it emerged that they apply only to about 15% of Belarusian potash exports to the bloc.
Politicsabc17news.com

European Union urged to punish Hungary over law criticized as homophobic

On Thursday the European Parliament condemned in the “strongest possible terms” a new law in Hungary which many critics say is homophobic, and urged the European Commission to impose punitive measures such as budget cuts. European lawmakers “call on the Commission to launch an accelerated infringement procedure and to use...
Politicswkzo.com

Lithuania begins building barrier on border with Belarus to block migrants

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania began building a barrier along its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. The first stretch of barrier will run 500 metres (1,640 feet) in length, measure 1.8 metres (six feet)...
Politics101 WIXX

Ukraine to sanction top Belarus security officials, Lukashenko’s son

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s government has proposed the introduction of personal sanctions against 52 Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko’s son Viktor, the detailed text of its resolution published on Friday showed. Belarus faced a political crisis following an Aug. 9 election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

EU parliament urges officials to skip Beijing Olympics

EU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. Lawmakers called on the EU's institutions and member states "to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China".

Comments / 0

Community Policy