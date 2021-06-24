Cancel
Africa

UN opens office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco and the United Nations have inaugurated a U.N. office for counter-terrorism and training in Africa, that’s seeing increasing extremist violence. Morocco's foreign minister warned of terrorist threats sweeping across parts of Africa. He said Thursday that the continent suffered more than 7,000 “terrorist” attacks last year.

www.wcn247.com
#Un#Morocco#Counter Terrorism#Un#Ap#The United Nations#U N
Africa
United Nations
