UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
 18 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it intends to relax travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later this summer. The change would apply to fully vaccinated people traveling to destinations on the government’s “amber” list, which currently covers much of the world, including the U.S. and most of the European Union. The plans were announced Thursday after airlines and holiday providers demanded that the government ease restrictions on international travel that have crippled the travel industry. Protests took place around the country on Wednesday with pilots, hoteliers and travel agents demanding relief.

Travelinews.co.uk

Travel advice: From the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU to a US-UK travel corridor – six key questions addressed

This week, the EU Digital Covid Certificate was introduced, facilitating free movement of EU citizens within the bloc. Providing proof that the holder has been fully vaccinated against Covid, received a negative test result or has recently recovered from the virus (usually within 90 days), it works in much the same way as the NHS Covid Pass. However, successive reappraisals by the Maltese government this week about whether or not the digital version would be accepted for UK visitors underlines that goalposts can move at short notice.
Economymediapost.com

EU Approves UK Data Rules, Avoiding Online Advertising Chaos

The EU's European Commission has ruled that the U.K.'s data-protection standards are adequate -- a decision that should ensure that data can continue to flow between the two regions, avoiding chaos in advertising, media and other industries. The "adequate" rating should be good for four years, although the commission warned...
EconomyBBC

New UK laws to sweep away EU state aid rules

New legislation set to replace EU rules will grant the government and councils greater freedom to support businesses, the business secretary has said. The Subsidy Control Bill will replace EU-wide state aid rules, which require member states to seek approval for government assistance to firms. Ministers said the rules will...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Guernsey's travel rules are eased further

Fully vaccinated adults are now allowed to visit Guernsey without being tested for coronavirus or having to isolate. The rule change has been introduced for people coming from the Common Travel Area, which includes the UK and Jersey. It applies to those who received the second dose of the Covid-19...
EconomyThe Guardian

Working hours rules to be relaxed to ease UK lorry driver shortage

The government is to relax rules this month for how long lorry drivers can work, as a temporary fix for a severe shortage of qualified heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators. “We’re aware of a shortage of HGV drivers, so I’m announcing a temp extension of drivers’ hours rules from Mon. 12 July, giving flexibility to drivers & operators to make slightly longer journeys,” the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, wrote in a Twitter post. “We’ve ramped up the number of driving tests available & will consider other measures.”
EconomyThe Guardian

UK to replace EU state aid rules on business bailouts and support

The UK government has announced new laws to replace EU rules on taxpayer-funded bailouts and business support, launching a subsidy system ministers say will help boost jobs and the economy. In one of the most important pieces of post-Brexit legislation to date, the subsidy control bill will replace EU state...
TravelShareCast

EasyJet CEO urges UK govt to ease European travel restrictions

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren on Tuesday urged the UK government to further relax Covid restrictions on European travel after it delayed a full reopening of the economy until mid July. 892.40p. 16:20 29/06/21. -0.80%. -7.20p. 22,542.17. 16:25 29/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,058.92. 16:25 29/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,042.58. 16:21 29/06/21. n/a. n/a.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Travel rules eased for double-jabbed and no spectators at Olympics

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Fully-vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Travellers will, however, still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return. Under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine. Northern Ireland will follow suit from 26 July while both Scotland and Wales have said they will consider whether to follow this latest rule change. Find out more about how you can prove you've had both jabs.
Worldsimpleflying.com

London Heathrow Continuing To Suffer From Low Passengers

While there had been high hopes for United Kingdom air travel this summer, Heathrow Airport numbers are down still nearly down 90% compared with 2019. As a result, the CEO of what is usually the busiest airport in Europe is urging ministers to further open up the skies. Greater expectations.
TravelWHEC TV-10

Fully vaccinated Canadians can travel without quarantining, US still restricted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Canada is easing its restrictions-- for Canadians-- if they're fully vaccinated, effective Monday. Now, if they have been out of the country--they may return to Canada without quarantining. However, they're required to test negative for the virus before returning and take another test once they get back.
ImmigrationAviation Week

Government Starts To Ease UK Travel Restrictions

LONDON—UK airlines have expressed relief following the UK government’s decision to ease England’s strict COVID-19 entry requirements. However, trade unions representing immigration staff at airports are already warning of extremely long waits for returning tourists as they manually check vaccination... Subscription Required. Government Starts To Ease UK Travel Restrictions is...

