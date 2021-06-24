UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Fully-vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Travellers will, however, still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return. Under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine. Northern Ireland will follow suit from 26 July while both Scotland and Wales have said they will consider whether to follow this latest rule change. Find out more about how you can prove you've had both jabs.