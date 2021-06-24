Cancel
Mayor-elect arrested in Mexico in killing of candidate

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor-elect of a small town in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the killing of the candidate he replaced in the June 6 elections. Omar Ramírez Fuentes won the election in the town of Cazones because of the popularity of René Tovar, who was shot to death two days before the vote. Ramírez Fuentes served as Tovar's campaign manager and was officially listed as his substitute from the start of the race. Prosecutors in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Thursday that Ramírez Fuentes had his boss killed so he could take over as mayor.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.

