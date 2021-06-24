Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

4 more suspects held in Mexico border attack that killed 19

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested four more suspects in the weekend shootings in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders. Another suspect was detained earlier after being wounded during Saturday's gun attacks. Prosecutors in the border state of Tamaulipas said Thursday that the latest arrests came during the raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of who are believed to be U.S. citizens. The raids targeted the “Scorpions” and “Cyclones” factions of the Gulf Cartel. The Scorpions were once a specialized security force for cartel leaders.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Mexico#Cyclones#Ap#Mexican#The Gulf Cartel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Related
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

Migrants held in filthy conditions in Mexico border town

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s governmental human rights commission said Thursday that migrants have been detained in filthy conditions in the border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. The commission described visiting a municipal police facility where there was sewage, blocked toilets, rats and a horrendous smell in...
Compton, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Suspect in killing of Compton teen is arrested in Mexico, authorities say

Mexican police on Friday arrested a man sought in connection with the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in Compton, authorities said. Police in Rosarito received a tip from the public that the suspect, Victor Sosa, was working at Papas and Beer, a popular bar and nightclub in the coastal city about 15 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, said Det. Ray Lugo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Rochester, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Suspected Arrested In Rochester Machete Attack

(Rochester, MN) -- Police in Rochester say the man suspected in a machete attack early Wednesday is in custody. Officers arrested Omar Maani on suspicion of second-degree assault. Investigators say Maani believed two women were stealing from his apartment and he chased them with the large knife. One woman was cut on the arm and another suffered a leg injury. A third woman had a small cut on the back. Police say a man accused of choking one of the women was released from jail due to insufficient evidence.
Public SafetyKCTV 5

Four suspects killed, two held after Haiti's President assassinated

Four suspects connected to the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise were killed by police on Wednesday, and another two have been detained, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said. Speaking to CNN en Español on Wednesday night, Ambassador Bocchit Edmond said the suspects were foreigners and Haitian National Police...
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Drug smuggling surges at U.S.-Mexico border

Fentanyl being pushed through the desert around El Paso is up more than 355 percent compared to last year, according to Border Patrol. DEA sources tell NBC News cartels are increasingly producing the drug themselves with raw and unregulated materials from China.
Winthrop, MABoston Globe

Wake to be held for Ramona Cooper, killed in Winthrop attack

A wake for Ramona R. Cooper, the retired Air Force veteran who was shot and killed in Winthrop last weekend, will be held at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston on Tuesday, according to the home. Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday,...
Public Safetywfxb.com

4 Suspects Connected to Assassination of Haitian President Killed, 2 More Detained

An update on the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise. Four suspects connected to the murder were killed by police overnight and another two were detained. Haiti’s ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond described the suspects as foreign ‘mercenaries’ and said he believed they had received assistance from Hatian nationals. Moise’s death happened during a time of extreme violence in the country’s capital which has claimed the lives of numerous people in recent weeks. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a ‘state of siege’ following the assassination and closed the country’s borders and imposed martial law but Jospeh has not yet been confirmed by parliament and was in the process of being replaced by Ariel Henry who the president appointed shortly before his death. Henry told a Haitian reporter that “Claude Joseph is not Prime Minister, he is part of my government.”
Public Safetyaudacy.com

Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The latest suspect detained in the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian man in his 60s living in Florida who claims to be a medical doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption.
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

Suspect In Hotel Attack Appears In Court

A Rockingham County judge scheduled a hearing for a Martinsville man accused of severely beating a hotel employee and attacking two officers early Saturday. Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony attempted murder, two felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer, misdemeanor assault and battery, and misdemeanor property damage.
Brownsville, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Methamphetamine Worth $1.7 Million Seized at Mexico Border

More than $1.7 million worth of methamphetamine is off the streets after being seized by police earlier this month. Officers in Brownsville, Texas were working the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on June 17 when an 18-year-old man attempted entry into the U.S. driving a 2008 Ford. Officers discovered 30 packages of methamphetamine inside the car, for a total of more than 34 pounds of the drug.
nbc16.com

Sheriff IDs man shot, killed July 4 in Fall Creek; suspect held on firearms charge

FALL CREEK, Ore. - Investigators have identified the man shot and killed the morning of July 4 in the Fall Creek area as 46-year-old Joshua William Vandervort. The man suspected of firing the shot - 27-year-old Gregory Clement - remains in the Lane County Jail as of July 7, held on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Milton, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Suspect in Milton shooting held without bail

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in fatal shooting in Milton over the weekend was held without bail at his arraignment Monday. A not guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on behalf of Myles King, 21, the suspect in the shooting on Saturday evening of Marquis Simmons.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Teen is held in sibling's killing

A Pine Bluff teen is accused of fatally shooting his younger brother Tuesday inside their West 37th Avenue home. At a Thursday morning hearing, Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney found probable cause to hold Xzavier Young in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Ovando, MTmtpr.org

Wildlife Officials Kill Grizzly Bear Suspected In Fatal Attack

Wildlife officials shot and killed a grizzly bear early Friday morning near Ovando, where a bear attacked and killed a woman early Tuesday morning. Wildlife officials using night vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear raided near Ovando. Montana Fish, Wildlife...

Comments / 0

Community Policy