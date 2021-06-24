Cancel
Politics

EU pushes on with migrant policy outsourcing plans

By LORNE COOK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are pushing ahead with plans to outsource the bloc’s migration woes by spending billions of euros to boost cooperation with countries that people leave or cross to get to Europe. They say that “mutually beneficial partnerships and cooperation with countries of origin and transit will be intensified.” No countries were named but the focus is on northern Africa. Many migrants set out from there on dangerous voyages across the Mediterranean Sea in search of better lives. More than $9 billion could be used to help improve living conditions and migrant facilities, and to persuade those countries not to let them leave.

