Solved! What are Biennial Plants?
Q: While shopping at my local garden center last weekend, I came across some biennial plants. I’m familiar with annuals and perennials, but what are biennials?. A: A biennial plant is a flowering plant that has a 2-year lifecycle. That means it takes two years for the plant to get to its flowering stage. It might seem odd to grow a biennial plant if it’s only going to bloom in its second season. However, there are some advantages to growing biennials.www.bobvila.com
Comments / 0