Solved! What are Biennial Plants?

Pollinators such as hummingbirds are fun and fascinating garden visitors, but they're also an integral part of the ecosystem. So, the more of them you can attract, the better. Certain blooms, like the ones in this vertical flower kit, help draw hummingbirds to your landscape, but a hummingbird feeder (or two) can also invite the little winged creatures to stop by. Plus, these hummingbird feeders make pretty garden decorations on their own. Just pick out your favorite feeder, fill it with store-bought nectar ($9, Chewy) or add in homemade nectar, hang it outside, and (try to) patiently wait for hummingbirds to arrive.