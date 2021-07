(00:00) Rich is back from vacation, so Fred fills him in on what he missed while he was away, including doing a show with Marshall Hook and Joe Murray. (13:38) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: In an unexpected turn of events, the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 120-100 victory against the Phoenix Suns. Game 4 is Wednesday night.