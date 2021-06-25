Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsburg, CA

Message to Kingsburg residents after 3 arrested in reckless shooting incident

Posted by 
California Sun rise
California Sun rise
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLtMA_0aestBNV00
Message to Kingsburg residents after 3 arrested in reckless shooting incidentshuttershock

Three people are now facing charges after admitting to shooting a rifle off recklessly, striking a teenage Kingsburg girl. Police say they have all written her letters of apology.

“We told them it was a 15-year-old girl hit and they were sorry, and rightfully so. But that doesn’t excuse what they did. Now they’re going to have to answer for that,” Chief Neil Dadian said.

Dadian says the victim was playing soccer with her brother and a friend at Athwal Park when the bullet struck her.

Mayor Laura North was initially on edge when she heard about the June 8th shooting.

“It does give me some peace of mind to know that it wasn’t a targeted act of violence,” she said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Makenzie Duckworth along with 24-year-olds Herminio Ramirez and Marco Munoz Wednesday. Investigators said they were shooting at a target about a mile away from the park, but were not paying attention to where their bullets were going.

“We got a significant amount of help from our residents in Kingsburg who heard the shots, were able to direct us in the right location and we just kept knocking on doors and talking with people until we got the answers that we needed,” Dadian said.

With these arrests behind them and the 4th of July holiday around the corner, city officials want to send a message.

“What goes up comes down. We hear that every year and this is a perfect example of that,” North said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
California Sun rise

California Sun rise

California State
284
Followers
104
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

To update audience with latest happenings in California.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingsburg, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Act Of Violence#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
Related
Tulare County, CAPosted by
California Sun rise

Alleged Pistachio thief faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison for crime, DA says

Alleged Pistachio thief faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison for crime, DA saysshuttershock. Officials say Alberto Montemayor, 34, of Montemayor Trucking in Delano was arrested for stealing around 42,000 pounds of pistachios from an agricultural company on Friday and booked in Tulare County for the incident.As During the month of June, the Touchstone Pistachio Company ran through its routine audit earlier this month, something wasn’t adding up.More than 42,000 pounds of pistachios had vanished.

Comments / 1

Community Policy