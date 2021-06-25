Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Massive haul of illegal fireworks one part of a major Fresno crackdown

Posted by 
California Sun rise
California Sun rise
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx0uM_0aespYI800
Massive haul of illegal fireworks one part of a major Fresno crackdownshuttershock

Fresno Police arrested one man and detained another after they were caught selling illegal fireworks. The move is part of a major crackdown by both the police and fire departments.

In total, 600 pounds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated by the city’s illegal fireworks task force.

“We heard loud and clear from the citizens of Fresno that we have a problem,” said Fresno Fire’s Shane Brown. “Aerial fireworks being shot off all night long keeping people up scaring animals.”

Brown says illegal fireworks, that soar into the air, start fires very easily.

“We’ve got multiple examples of this type of stuff getting into a dry tree, the tree taking off and spreading into an attic nearby and somebody loses everything they own.”

Brown says many of the illegal fireworks are being brought in from out of state, such as Nevada, Arizona, and even Mexico. They are then re-sold online for a big profit.

“What we did with this task force was look at how do we break the supply chain? How are things getting into the city? Because we don’t sell them. There’s no store on the corner that’s selling these illegal fireworks. What we found is that online sales are a big huge problem.”

Investigators are going online – and getting tips from the public.

“We’re going to try our best to catch as many of these people as possible and we want to de-incentivize these criminals from getting this stuff out on streets.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
California Sun rise

California Sun rise

California State
284
Followers
104
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

To update audience with latest happenings in California.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Crackdown#Animals#Mexico#Fresno Fire#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida StatePosted by
California Sun rise

Collapsed Florida building set for overnight demolition, search resumes Monday

Collapsed Florida building set for overnight demolition, search resumes Mondayshuttershock. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.

Comments / 3

Community Policy