James Okonkwo Commits To WVU Hoops Class of 2023

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elite athlete who excelled in tennis during earlier school years in Maidenhead, England (a suburb of London), James Okonkwo quickly gravitated toward basketball once he was exposed to the sport. His improvement was so rapid that he begin gathering interest from a number of colleges in the U.S. after coming to West Virginia last August to play for Justin Dempsey’s Beckley Prep IJN WV team, leading to an scholarship offer from WVU.

