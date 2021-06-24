AXIA Introduces a Financial Ecosystem for Value Creation and Inclusion

Finance & Strategy Professional, Non-Executive Director; Independent Trustee & Mentor assisting companies to scale and internationalise. The lockdowns implemented by numerous countries around the world have accelerated the pace of digital technology and adoption in most industries. This has contributed to the complexity of the business environment. What strategic initiatives companies choose largely depends on their financial and market positions before the current crisis. On the one hand, some companies may need to enter a “survivalist” mode with an internal focus on cost reductions and divestments of non-core assets; on the other, companies can focus on external growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions.