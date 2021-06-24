Rangers Protocol plans testnet launch for mid-July

The demand for software solutions from several industries has been increasing at a rapid rate thanks to businesses’ ongoing digital transformation and new-age services. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on software companies International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Gartner (NYSE:IT), PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), and Tenable (TENB). They each possess solid growth attributes and favorable analyst sentiment. Read on.The accelerating pace of digitalization and increasing dependency on software solutions across several industries have been driving investor interest in the software industry. This is evident in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 9.4% returns over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 3.3% gains.