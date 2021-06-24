Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Rangers Protocol plans testnet launch for mid-July

investing.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribing itself as a provider of “virtual worlds blockchain infrastructure,” the Rangers Protocol will open its testnet to users starting in July. In a Thursday announcement at the Global DeFi Summit, Rangers Protocol co-founder Mary Ma said the project would be aiming for a mid-July launch of its testnet following $3.7 million seed and private equity funding rounds. According to Ma, the protocol will have decentralized apps, or DApps, on its network, and will include a cross-chain protocol, nonfungible token protocol and Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible system.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rangers Protocol#Dapps#Ethereum Virtual Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Technologyzycrypto.com

PARSIQ’s IQ Protocol Mainnet Launch Draws Near

PARSIQ, a data and automation platform that connects blockchain activity to real-world applications is happy to announce that it will soon be launching its protocol to the public on June 30, 2021. According to the platform, PARSIQ will be launching its DeFi-oriented IQ protocol to the mainnet. Notably, the launch...
TechnologyNEWSBTC

Glitch Finance set to Launch its Testnet on June 30

Financial systems are facing a massive overhaul with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications at the forefront of this revamp. A steady influx of decentralized solutions is paving the way for fewer authorities and more control in the hands of the end-users. Right now, there is constant anticipation for how these solutions will be adopted by the masses.
ComputersCoinDesk

Indexing Protocol The Graph Launches Public Curation Dapps on Mainnet

Originally founded in 2018, The Graph processes and validates various subgraphs that are used by Ethereum dapps. Right now hundreds of dapps use The Graph including Aragon, Balancer, Synthetix, Aave, Gnosis, Numerai, Livepeer, DAOstack, Uniswap, Mintbase, Gods Unchained, Decentraland, and many others. In fact, The Graph surpassed 30 billion queries, or bits of information gathered, in June alone.
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Blockchain application platform announces testnet migration

A blockchain application platform has announced that its testnet migration is taking place on July 1. Lisk says its testnet is an invaluable tool — enabling upgrades to be put through their paces in a public setting before they are released into production on the mainnet. The migration is due...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Chip launches membership plan

Chip, the savings and investments platform of the future, has launched ChipX, the new membership plan that aims to bring seamless access to products for those who are serious about trying to earn returns. ChipX offers access to 10 different funds, including actively managed, ethical and thematic funds, as well...
Marketsu.today

Moma Protocol Trading Opens July 6 on Bounce, Westarter and Hotbit Platforms

Moma Protocol will hold an initial DEX offering (IDO) on Bounce and WeStarter platforms on July 6. In parallel, there will also be an initial exchange offer (IEO) on the HotBit platform. Moma Protocol is a project creating customizable lending pools to address DeFi's liquidity and scalability issues. Through smart...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google might announce and release its Pixel 5a mid-ranger in August

(Pocket-lint) - Over the weekend, Bloomberg claimed Apple is exploring bigger iPad models. Buried at the bottom of that report is a little nugget about the next Pixel phone from Google. The Pixel 5a, thought to be a mid-range phone, should release sometime in August. Keep in mind Google had...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Element DeFi Protocol Launches to Mainnet With High Fixed-Rate Yields

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Element has launched to mainnet on Ethereum completed offering higher fixed-rate yields than can be found on existing platforms. In an announcement on June 30, Element Finance declared that it has officially been deployed to the Ethereum mainnet after nearly a year of research and development.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

OnePlus plans to launch the Nord 2 on July 22, but it’s not coming to the US

The trickling of official information has begun, as OnePlus gears up to officially introduce the OnePlus Nord 2. Yesterday, CEO Pete Lau took to the OnePlus Forums and provided a bit of background on the popularity of the OnePlus Nord lineup. One little nugget provided was that the OnePlus Nord CE was the “highest selling smartphone on launch day on Amazon.in.”
Technologybeincrypto.com

DeFi Protocol Synthetix Optimistic About July Layer 2 Launch

The decentralized finance synthetic asset protocol is finally ready to launch its long-awaited Layer 2 platform that is powered by Optimistic Ethereum. Almost a year after Synthetix first delved into the realms of Layer 2 technologies, the protocol has announced its official launch. The DeFi protocol will launch its exchange...
Softwareinvesting.com

4 Software Stocks with Tremendous Growth Potential

The demand for software solutions from several industries has been increasing at a rapid rate thanks to businesses’ ongoing digital transformation and new-age services. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on software companies International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Gartner (NYSE:IT), PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), and Tenable (TENB). They each possess solid growth attributes and favorable analyst sentiment. Read on.The accelerating pace of digitalization and increasing dependency on software solutions across several industries have been driving investor interest in the software industry. This is evident in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 9.4% returns over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 3.3% gains.
Businessaithority.com

Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business

Chris Van Wyk to Join Bacchus Capital as Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking Advisory. Bacchus Capital, the London-based Merchant and Ventures Investment Bank, is pleased to announce the launch of its Technology Investment Banking and Ventures business, to be led by Chris van Wyk, who joins as Managing Director and Head of Technology Banking Advisory in the firm’s London Office.
Technologybeincrypto.com

SwipeChain Testnet Another Step Towards Improved Interoperability

The Swipe network released their SwipeChain testnet on July 6 as a step toward its future interoperable mainnet. SwipeChain is a layer 2 decentralized liquidity network, built with CosmosSDK. It is a fork from THORChain – another DeFi liquidity network. It focuses on interoperability as its main feature. As the...
Economyspglobal.com

China plans to launch national carbon market in July: State Council

China's nationwide carbon emissions trading system, or ETS, is expected to start trading in July, Premier Li Keqiang said at the State Council's executive meeting on July 7. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The highly anticipated launch of China's ETS was initially slated for end-June,...
Currencieszycrypto.com

Orion Protocol Adds Deeper ORN Token Utility By Launching USDo Stablecoin

Orion Protocol, a layer 2 crypto solution for decentralization of liquidity sources, has today announced the introduction of its USDo (U.S. Dollar pegged) stablecoin. The coin is minted by staking ORN token and its purpose is a provision of additional utility to Orion’s native token, ORN. The USDo will be entirely ORN-fueled and will also become the primary base pair of the Orion Terminal. The latter is Orion’s flagship project that provides a decentralized gateway to both centralized and decentralized liquidity.
Burlington, KYaithority.com

Cohere Capital Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Promevo, A Leading Google Focused IT Solutions Provider

Cohere Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading tech-enabled middle market companies, announced that it has made a strategic growth investment in Burlington, Kentucky-based Promevo. Promevo is a leading provider of IT services, solutions, and software focused on Google Workspace, Chrome, and Cloud Platform (GCP) technologies. As a Premier Google Partner, Promevo offers its clients resale, services, and solutions leveraging its proprietary management software product, gPanel. gPanel is a comprehensive management and reporting software solution which helps clients manage users, documents, reporting, automation, and security in an easy-to-use interface specifically built for Google Workspace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy