Glitch Finance Integrates Chainlink Data Feeds for dApp Support
Glitch Finance is partnering with Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network, in a deal that will enable the integration of Chainlink data and price oracles into its network. With this integration, Glitch Finance seeks to power the development of next-gen decentralized finance applications (dApps). Additionally, this collaboration will let Glitch Finance facilitate the migration of traditional financial assets into its platform.www.investing.com