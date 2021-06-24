Cancel
Glitch Finance Integrates Chainlink Data Feeds for dApp Support

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlitch Finance is partnering with Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network, in a deal that will enable the integration of Chainlink data and price oracles into its network. With this integration, Glitch Finance seeks to power the development of next-gen decentralized finance applications (dApps). Additionally, this collaboration will let Glitch Finance facilitate the migration of traditional financial assets into its platform.

