The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher on Tuesday against all of the major currencies on the back of red-hot consumer price growth. CPI rose 0.9% in the month of June, up from 0.6% in May and against a 0.5% forecast. On an annualized basis, consumer price inflation jumped 5.4%, the largest increase in 12 years. Core prices rose 4.5%, the fastest rate since 1991. While everyone expected price pressures to increase, today’s report illustrates how significant the problem has become. Not only are prices rising sharply, but the increases are more widespread, which means prices can remain high for longer. This is particularly likely given that large parts of the problem are supply chain issues that are not easy fixes.