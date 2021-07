On March 28th, 2021 $OCTA (Ticker) was deployed as a Smart Contract on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It was created by a Gaming Architect with a total supply of 1,000 trillion tokens- with half of them having been burned initially. Octans started their journey to provide a disruptive and unique, gaming community focused token with great ambitions on their pipeline. Octans was also recently audited by crypto security industry leader Certik, passing their audit. Certik 'Skynet' (24/7 security analysis for smart contracts) is now also implemented. A big milestone for Octa and its holders.