Before leading Neuqua Valley to a sectional title, Holden Charboneau, Dan Curtis and Mark Trelo learned the sport at the Fox Valley Lacrosse Club
Holden Charboneau, Dan Curtis and Mark Trelo grew up playing for the Fox Valley Lacrosse Club. That brought continuity and chemistry. Then during their freshman year at Neuqua Valley, lacrosse became officially sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association, introducing a new stage for their talents. “The high school setting...www.chicagotribune.com