Before leading Neuqua Valley to a sectional title, Holden Charboneau, Dan Curtis and Mark Trelo learned the sport at the Fox Valley Lacrosse Club

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WBFF) - Caves Valley Golf Club will become the center of the golf universe in August when the BMW Championship is played in Owings Mills. In August, 70 of America's top players will hit the links for their shot to qualify for the season final. One of those players is Jordan Spieth. He is currently in the top 5 of the FedEx Cup standings. At a news conference on June 28, 2021, he said he's played the course in Owings Mills close to 10 times and he says it is unique.