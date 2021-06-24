BET BUZZ: Black Music Month: 8 Iconic Hairstyles On Some Of Our Favorite Artists

Raise your hand if you hoarded butterfly clips in the '90s. Come on, we know we weren't the only ones. Between the trips to Claire's to buy all of the hair accessories my allowance would allow to the truly devastating makeup choices we made that are now immortalized in my yearbook (hi, blue eyeshadow), we can only think of one place to blame: Hollywood. But, okay, it wasn't all bad. From Pretty Woman to She's All That, please enjoy this very thorough deep-dive into the most influential '90s cinematic beauty looks of all time.