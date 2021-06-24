BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant, Other Families To Settle In Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Helicopter Company

Anywhere can be paradise when you’re with family. While vacationing in Jamaica, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughters posed for a photo alonside Kobe’s kin. “Family,” wrote Vanessa Bryant, captioning a photo she posted to Instagram on Tuesday (June 29.) In the pic, the widow of Kobe Bryant posed with their three daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2 – and other members of the family, including Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. In two additional photos, Vanessa posed first with Jerrod, and then with her nephew, Jett.