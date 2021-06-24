Cancel
BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant, Other Families To Settle In Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Helicopter Company

The settlement comes two days after Vanessa honored her late husband marking the second Father’s Day after his death.

www.bet.com

Related
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Bond With Kobe’s Family On Jamaican Vacation – See Sweet Group Photo

Anywhere can be paradise when you’re with family. While vacationing in Jamaica, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughters posed for a photo alonside Kobe’s kin. “Family,” wrote Vanessa Bryant, captioning a photo she posted to Instagram on Tuesday (June 29.) In the pic, the widow of Kobe Bryant posed with their three daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2 – and other members of the family, including Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids. In two additional photos, Vanessa posed first with Jerrod, and then with her nephew, Jett.
BasketballSLAM

Vanessa Bryant and Families of Helicopter Crash Victims Settle Lawsuit

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant along with the families of the other crash victims, settled their lawsuit against the estate of the pilot and owners of the helicopter company that crashed taking the lives of Kobe, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

