Maritime Aquarium Summer Cruises: Marine Life, Evening, and Fireworks!

Animals come up out of Long Island Sound, and the sun goes down on the Sound, during fun and memorable public cruises offered this summer by The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. The Maritime Aquarium offers several opportunities to join staff out on the water aboard the unique research vessel R/V Spirit of the Sound™. Choose between a family-friendly hands-on introduction to fish, crabs and other marine creatures brought up onboard, or a relaxing tour where the evening sun is the star (in more ways than one). There’s also a chance to oooh and aaaah at the Fourth of July fireworks from out on the water.