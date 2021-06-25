Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Kyle Edmund: ‘I want to squeeze everything out of my potential’

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9jek_0aesMTqA00

If watching football has brought light relief to the monotony of Kyle Edmund ’s rehabilitation, the Briton is also viewing his extended layoff through the lens of a half-time interval. Although it can feel hard to believe, it is now almost a decade since the former British No 1 turned professional, sweating, toiling and quietly succeeding in Andy Murray’s shadow. The cruellest aspect of the knee injury, for which he underwent surgery last November, was that it interrupted a career that was rapidly coming into its own. But while the relentless nature of elite sport rarely affords the luxury of perspective, Edmund has been able to use his eight-month absence as a chance to consider the ground already conquered.

“When you’re constantly rehabbing, it doesn’t feel like there are many wins,” admits the former British No 1. “It gets tough at times and you need a lot of patience and sometimes it does wear thin. But when you step away from a bit and you’re on the outside, you can reflect a lot easier. Looking back on what I’ve done, for sure it’s been good but if I were to retire today, I wouldn’t feel like I got everything out of my career.

“How do you evaluate success? I just try and go off whether I squeezed everything out of my potential. I’m 26 now, I’ve reached a respectable ranking, I’ve got tour wins under my belt. As a sportsman, you rarely have moments when you’re satisfied. You keep pushing without knowing what the end is and you can become self-critical, I know I do. This is a halfway marker and I know I can do more.”

On court, Edmund is a fierce competitor, all stone-faced and clenched fists. But removed from that environment, he is a grounded and perhaps even a slightly introverted character. It is a stoicism that might easily have been inherited from Murray, who Edmund has shared several recent hours with in the gym at the National Tennis Centre, but those who’ve known him since his childhood in Yorkshire insist he has always wielded a quiet but singular focus.

That quality reaped its greatest rewards in 2018, when Edmund peaked at No 14 in the world rankings, defeated Novak Djokovic on clay, and reached the semi-final of the Australian Open. It also helped to silence some of the stinging accusations that his mental fortitude could not match the strength of his thunderous forehand. In the Davis Cup final three years earlier, Edmund wilted after taking the first two sets against David Goffin in the opening match. He harbours no regrets over his performance but admits the pain of that defeat stuck with him, even though Great Britain were still ultimately crowned champions.

“There aren’t many matches I wish I could change the result but that was one of them,” he says. “When I won my first tour event [defeating Gael Monfils in the European Open final in October 2018), I’d lost the first set and I proved I could dig and hang around and I won two tiebreaks. That was a big moment in my career to show I could tough it out in a final against a top player. That gave me the belief I could do it.”

As ever, the rough always comes with the smooth. Edmund’s breakthrough also marked the point when the fluid began to bubble behind his left knee. He bit through the pain for months but relented after the 2019 season stagnated during the pandemic. But having taken longer to recover than first envisaged, his hopes of returning for the grass-court season were extinguished. And with that, his wait to reverse his fortunes at Wimbledon goes on, too. He has only reached the third round once, taking a lead against Djokovic in a whirlwind atmosphere on Centre Court, only for the eventual champion to storm to a resounding victory.

“I definitely dropped and faded and those guys don’t, that’s what I learnt from that match,” says Edmund, who will still attend the championships as an Evian ambassador. “If I want to win those tournaments, you have to be able to deal with that better. That’s the level of a Grand Slam. The second week of Wimbledon is where you want to be. If I don’t go further than I have in my career, I’d be disappointed. I can only give my best and a player knows if he’s being honest with himself about what he’s putting in. I want to do better and that’s a memory that motives me when I’m trying to get back out there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqpE5_0aesMTqA00

In the meantime, he can only live vicariously through Briton’s other leading lights. Having been raised during Murray’s peak, Edmund is now taking inspiration from the relentless perseverance the Scot continues to show in pursuit of a lasting final stand. “I want to see him rewarded for all the work and sacrifice and disappointment of the last few years with his injury,” he says. “It’d be so good to see him do well and the support will be immense.”

Murray’s injury plight is mirrored in Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal and the uncertainty over Roger Federer’s fitness. For Edmund, that can serve as a hidden source of optimism. Time is slowly but surely beginning to close the gulf in class that has reigned for 15 years. If he is about to enter the second half of his career, it promises to be a far more open game. “The Big Three are not done but there are definitely more younger guys winning tournaments,” he says. “A lot of them are guys my age who I’ve known since the juniors. Touch wood, when I’m back, there’ll be those opportunities for me, too. It’s just about grabbing them.”

Kyle Edmund is a Global Brand Ambassador for evian, the Official Water of The Championships, Wimbledon. The brand is celebrating the return of Wimbledon with an annual ticket pledge to thank different community groups with a dedicated day at its iconic VIP Suite, the first ever hospitality suite to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust. Youth Champions are the next group to be celebrated during Wimbledon 2022, with evian and Kyle calling on the nation to submit nominations via its Instagram account @evianwater from 30 th June.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#I Won#Briton#British#Wimbledon#Centre Court#Evian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
U.K.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Venus Williams showed she is out of this world and Kyle Edmund goes the extra mile to support his fellow Brits at Wimbledon... while Katie Boulter gets Euro 2020 fever!

The second day of Wimbledon provided much drama as Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino both had to withdraw through injury while Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the secon round. Sportsmail reflects upon the moments you might have missed amid all the excitement.... VENUS IS OUT OF THIS WORLD. Venus Williams...
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic felt disrespected in Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, wins it all anyway

Novak Djokovic is on top of the tennis world — again. This is after the Serbian defeated Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in four sets via a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score on Sunday. This is a history-making win for Djokovic, who just became the first man since the 1960s to capture the first three grand slam titles of a season, as pointed out by ATP TOUR.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008 changed...', says legend

It has now been 13 years since the historic final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008, in what is considered one of the most beautiful games of the modern era. The Spanish champion, who had lost in the last act against the Swiss in London in both 2006 and 2007, managed to win the fifth after a memorable battle (made even more exciting by the several downpours in between).
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Prince George’s ecstatic reaction to England goal melts fans’ hearts

Prince George has melted the nation’s hearts with his wholesome celebration after England went 1-0 up in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Prince George reacts to England’s goal pic.twitter.com/5JcXEYpaBL— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 11, 2021The seven-year-old royal, who is among the 60,000 fans in the Wembley crowd, wore a three-piece suit as he sat with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Luke Shaw put the Three Lions in the lead in the first two minutes of the game (before England went on to lose on penalties), the young prince threw his...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

From joy to despair for George: Prince, 7, is consoled by William and Kate as his jubilant cheers make way for disappointment after England's loss

Prince George reflected the mood across the nation as his exuberant joy made way for despair as England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Joining his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in a VIP box, seven-year-old George cheered in jubilation as England took the early lead but ended the night looking devastated after the team lost on penalties - with the Duchess of Cambridge unable to watch the scenes unfold.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win is just another reminder of desolate US men tennis state

Novak Djokovic has just won the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament by taking down Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the final. The Serbian winning that match was close to a dead giveaway as he was the pre-tournament favorite and was the overwhelming chalk prior to the title match against the Italian. What wasn’t sure, especially for US tennis fans who watched that contest, was whether they could see an American win a men’s Grand Slam title anytime soon.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Frances Tiafoe: ‘I want to inspire people - representation is everything’

A few days after becoming the youngest boy in history to win the Orange Bowl, one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in tennis, Frances Tiafoe walked back to his family’s apartment in Prince George’s County. In the small room he shared with his twin brother, there were still the misshapen and broken racquets they’d first picked up, the discarded remnants of others’ lives that had sparked an unlikely dream.Tiafoe’s story was born at the Junior Tennis Champions Centre, but the “miracle” stretches much further into history. The son of Sierra Leone immigrants, his father, Frances Sr, had worked...
Tennisinews.co.uk

‘Roger Federer would be my dream partner – but I want doubles players to be superstars in our own right’

Despite winning Wimbledon in 2018, reaching two other grand slam finals and being ranked in the top 10 in the world, you have probably never heard of Nicole Melichar. The 27-year-old American is a doubles specialist and will play with Coco Gauff at the Olympics later this month, where she will have a genuine shot at a medal in women’s or in the mixed doubles, something that might help her penetrate the mainstream. But even then, it will be tough.
TennisPosted by
FootwearNews

Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has claimed his 20th Grand Slam title. On Sunday, Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic’s victory is his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. Djokovic’s win also ties him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal,...
Tennischatsports.com

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic, Grand Slam of tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Australian Open, French Open, Rod Laver, Italy, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini.
SportsThe Guardian

Lewis Hamilton: ‘Everything I’d suppressed came up – I had to speak out’

As Lewis Hamilton rose through the ranks of competitive go-karting, his father, Anthony, told him: “Always do your talking on the track.” Lewis had a lot to talk about. Bullying and racial taunts were a consistent feature of his childhood in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, a new town 30 miles north of London; his dad taught him the best response was to excel at his sport.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
The Game Haus

Tennis: Wimbledon Recap + Summer Preview

The World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claimed his 20th Grand Slam trophy and equaled the all-time record after defeating Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic is now level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on career Grand Slam titles. The Serbian has won the first three Grand Slams of the season and is the first to do so since Rod Laver did and won all four in 1969. Djokovic dropped the first set after being up 5-2, but recovered with his consistency and court depth to win in a little over three hours. Let’s look at the other news and notes from the two-week tournament:
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why did England players take off their medals after Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy?

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy