Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The NPR Politics Podcast

NPR
 18 days ago

ANNA: Hi. This is Anna (ph), calling from my front porch in Texas, waiting for my parents to complete their three-day drive from D.C. to see me for the first time in 474 days. This podcast was recorded at... ASMA KHALID, HOST:. 2:43 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 24.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Cindy Mccain
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Economy#Npr Politics Podcast#The Bigtop Orchestra S#Folies Bergere#The White House#Congress#Democratic#Republican#American#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Congress & CourtsNPR

Consider This from NPR

It's now been more than six months since insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. And in that time, Republicans foiled a plan for a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened that day. Now Democrats have moved to plan B. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) BENNIE THOMPSON: We have to get to the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bernie bows to reality

Key negotiators expect the Senate Budget Committee to settle on a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the starting point for a Democrat-only bill for "soft" infrastructure, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: That total is well below the $6 trillion that Sen. Bernie Sanders —...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
The Hill

Julian Castro joins NBC and MSNBC as political analyst

Julián Castro, who is a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and served as mayor of San Antonio, has joined NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst. Castro's hiring was announced on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday. After serving in former President Obama's Cabinet from 2014 to 2017,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can't be ignored

(CNN) — Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable. The ex-President showed this weekend that defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurrection against American democracy and the deaths of 400,000 Americans on his watch in a pandemic he downplayed don't hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential 2024 rivals to replicate his extremism show Trump's strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy