Can I travel to Germany from the UK? Latest advice for summer holidays

In a boost for British holidaymakers, it was announced that Spain’s Balearic Islands would join the green list in the latest review to the UK’s travel traffic light system.The Mediterranean isles include tourism favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.They joined 15 other destinations to get the green go-ahead and be added to the now 27-strong list.Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that double vaccinated Brits returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to self-isolate, although he would only say that this measure is due to be introduced “later in the summer”.So does this mean a...