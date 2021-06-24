Can I travel to Germany from the UK? Latest advice for summer holidays
Germany has been placed on the "amber list" of destinations following the lifting of the Government's travel ban on May 17. According to the new 'traffic light' system for holidays, which replaced blanket travel restrictions, anyone travelling to the UK from anywhere in Germany will have to take a pre-departure test. They will then have to quarantine for 10 days, with possible release on the fifth day with a paid-for “test to release”.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0