The REVVL series has been around for sometime. T-Mobile continues to push these budget smartphones so more people can enjoy mobile experiences. The last one we featured was the T-Mobile REVVL 5G in August last year. It was introduced as one affordable 5G smartphone, following the REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ budget Android phones from 2019. For this year, T-Mobile has launched REVVL V+ 5G. The carrier simply added the + in the name but we are certain more improvements have been made.