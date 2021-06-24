Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

County Commissioners Commend Judicial Clerk For 36 Years Of Service

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Worcester County Commissioners last week presented a commendation to longtime judicial clerk Charlene Showell as she retired after 36 years working in the District Court for the State of Maryland and the Circuit Court for Worcester County. Showell, who began her career May 24, 1985, was surprised by the commendation. She said she’d enjoyed her time as a judicial clerk and secretary in Worcester County.

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
City
Secretary, MD
Worcester County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The District Court#The Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy