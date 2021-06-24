County Commissioners Commend Judicial Clerk For 36 Years Of Service
The Worcester County Commissioners last week presented a commendation to longtime judicial clerk Charlene Showell as she retired after 36 years working in the District Court for the State of Maryland and the Circuit Court for Worcester County. Showell, who began her career May 24, 1985, was surprised by the commendation. She said she’d enjoyed her time as a judicial clerk and secretary in Worcester County.mdcoastdispatch.com
Comments / 0