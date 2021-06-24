Cancel
Snow Hill, MD

Snow Hill Native, Former Negro League Baseball Player And Hall Of Famer; Commemorated By NAACP

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Worcester County NAACP recently commemorated Negro League Baseball Player and Hall of Famer Judy Johnson, a Snow Hill native, on Saturday, June 19. He was recognized in front of the Judy Johnson Memorial at the Snow Hill Library. Among those in attendance were including Judy Johnson’s good friend, James Knott, his niece, Sylvia White, who is also chair of the Judy Johnson Foundation, Andrea McCoy-Carty and Ivory Smith, Worcester County NAACP president.

