Decatur Senior Receives County Commissioners Commendation

During their June 15, 2021 meeting, the Worcester County Commissioners commended Stephen Decatur High School senior Houston Phillips for taking first place in three regional championships and four state championships in the Stock Market Games (SMG) hosted by the Maryland Council on Economic Education in 2020 and 2021. Phillips set the state record by turning $100,000 into over $290,000 in the SMG, dominating the competitions and becoming the most decorated SMG competitor in the history of Worcester County Public Schools. Phillips is pictured with SDHS Principal Tom Zimmer and the commissioners. Submitted Photos.