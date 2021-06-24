Juneteenth Snow Hill Freedom Walk Held At Byrd Park
The Juneteenth Snow Hill Freedom Walk was held on June 19th at Byrd Park in Snow Hill. The event, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., was sponsored in partnership with Snow Hill United, Worcester County NAACP and African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas. Pictured, from left, are Dr, Maria Blake, Sarai Nwagbaraocha, Snow Hill Mayor Dr. Jen Jewell, NAACP President Ivory Smith, Kristian Blake and Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead.mdcoastdispatch.com
