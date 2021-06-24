Cancel
Beckley, WV

Mountaineers Land Two Major Recruits in One Day

By Brad Smith
 18 days ago
Morgantown, West Virginia – Four star recruit James Okonkwo from Beckley Prep in Beckley, West Virginia committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers today!. Okonkwo, a 6’9 center, is currently the 87th overall ranked recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals. He has a 7’2 wingspan and is capable of scoring from in the perimeter and interior. Originally from the United Kingdom, Okonkwo is a bit of an under the radar prospect with offers from Montana State, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Comments / 2

Community Policy