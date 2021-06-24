Cancel
Technology

Cyber Everywhere: The growing threat of mis-, dis-, and malinformation

cyberscoop.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile not a new threat, mis-, dis-, and malinformation (MDM) today spreads faster, farther and more frequently than ever before. In the latest in a series of podcasts, called “Cyber Everywhere,” produced by CyberScoop and underwritten by Deloitte, cybersecurity leaders Jesse Goldhammer and Sam Korta discuss the risks posed by MDM and share strategies for leaders to combat false and harmful narratives.

www.cyberscoop.com

#Dis#Open Source Intelligence#Cybersecurity#Mdm#Deloitte Touche Llp#Spotify#Google Play#Tunein
