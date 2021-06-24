Bill Condon is set to direct the highly-anticipated remake of the musical Guys And Dolls for TriStar pictures. Condon is known for co-writing the films Chicago and The Greatest Showman, as well as directing Dreamgirls. TriStar purchased remake rights to the original Damon Runyon short stories in March of 2019, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical with its book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and its music by Frank Loesser. According to Deadline, John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff are producing, while Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for the studio.