Regina Hall

If the continually unfolding drama surrounding the Chrissy Teigen bullying controversy is starting to give you major Mean Girls vibes, you’re not alone. Farrah Abraham, the Teen Mom star who was a target of Teigen’s online vitriol, compared Teigen’s most recent apology to a “Mean Girls movie spinoff,” and she may be on to something. The past few months, Teigen has been repeatedly called to task, and rightly so, for her past cyberbullying behavior towards celebrities, many of whom were just young girls at the time. The fallout has been swift, with Teigen losing several sponsorships and deals, and she has, metaphorically, been hit hard by the bus of public outcry. Are you seeing the Regina George similarities yet?