Movies

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Tackling 'Polly Pocket' Movie Starring Lily Collins. Polly Pocket is headed to a much larger venue. The miniature brand that grew to prominence in the '90s is being developed as a live-action feature film, with Lena Dunham set to write and….

MoviesTVOvermind

A Polly Pocket Movie is Happening with Lena Dunham Directing

Movies based on toys and cartoons are certainly the thing right now since Polly Pocket is going to be a live-action movie starring Lily Collins as the titular character that will be directed by Lena Dunham. As far as having anything to say about this, it’s easy to state that kids might get a kick out of this and anyone who happened to be a fan of Polly Pocket back in the day or even now will likely appreciate this effort. It sounds like this project will be a collaboration between Mattel and MGM, but as far as story details go there doesn’t appear to be a lot more other than the idea that this movie will showcase a relationship between the main character and a young girl, as the adventures of Polly and possibly her friends will take place in a manner that will likely entertain and remind a lot of fans what the joy was all about when playing with their Polly Pocket sets that are still on sale to this day since Polly Pocket is still on TV in animated form and is quite popular among young children.
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

Lily Collins to play Polly Pocket in live-action movie from Lena Dunham

Since she first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired playsets, dolls, web series and television shows. She’s roller-skated, snowboarded, shopped, sang, and exhibited a captivating can-do attitude. Now, Ms. Pocket will be the subject of a feature film that will be written and directed by...
WWD

Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Olsen and Michaela Coel Among 2021 Emmy Nominees

Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards are here. On Tuesday, the Television Academy revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. Its usual contenders, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” lead the nominations, with plenty of its cast members earning nods for their respective performances, including newcomer Emma Corrin for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.” Both series were also nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category.
