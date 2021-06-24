Cancel
Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

By WGEL
wgel.com
 19 days ago

June is National Camping month and Carlyle Lake is the perfect place to camp. The Corps of Engineers and Illinois Department of Natural Resources offer campgrounds available around the lake. Corps of Engineer campgrounds Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder and the Illini campground at Eldon Hazlet State Park offer a mix of reservable and first come first serve individual sites, while McNair/Dam East Spillway Campground offers first come first serve individual sites. Enjoy great views of the lake and Kaskaskia River at one of our many waterfront campsites. Make your reservations today at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777 for the Corps of Engineers’ campgrounds or visit www.reserveamerica.com for Eldon Hazlet State Park camping.

