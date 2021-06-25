Cancel
Kingsburg, CA

3 arrested in shooting that struck 15-year-old, write apology letter to victim

Three people were arrested for shooting a stray bullet that struck a 15-year-old girl in Kingsburg at the beginning of June.

Makenzie Duckworth of Kingsburg, 18, Herminio Ramirez of Kingsburg, 24, and Marco Luna Munoz of Traver, 24, admitted to the incident after meeting with detectives three days after the shooting occurred, according to Kingsburg police.

Police say the three suspects were shooting a high-power rifle in a careless manner south of Athwal Park – where the victim was struck while playing soccer.

Duckworth, Ramirez, and Munoz were arrested at the Kingsburg Police Department and booked into the Fresno County Jail for discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, according to Kingsburg police.

Police also say all three wrote an apology letter to the victim following the incident.

On June 8, the Kingsburg Police Department responded to a call at Athwal Park after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound after being struck by a stray bullet.

The Kingsburg Police Department says they would like to reassure the Kingsburg community that this incident was not an act of violence and that they should feel free to use and consider the parks and recreational facilities in town as safe.

They also would like to thank community members who assisted with tips during this investigation.

