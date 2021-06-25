Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Em Unravelling

Demi Lovato Shows That Trauma Responses Are Not All The Same

Posted by 
Em Unravelling
Em Unravelling
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5kfw_0aerkJ3100
Demi Lovatoeonline

Demi Lovato — former child actress, teen star, drug addict, and now a recovering alcoholic — revealed recently in her YouTube docuseries (“Dancing with the Devil”) that after her near-fatal overdose in 2018, after recovering and returning to her life, she got back in touch with the dealer who had sold her the drugs that night.

It’s a shocking revelation, and more so because she explains that he had not only sold her the drugs but also taken advantage of her sexually on the night of her overdose, when she had been incapacitated and unable to resist.

And yet after she had recovered (inasmuch as she will ever recover: she had several strokes and was minutes from death, and the event damaged her health permanently) Lovato reached out again to the dealer who had been with her the night that it happened. Not just for more heroin, although she did get high again, but to instigate sexual contact with him.

“I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice.” — Demi Lovato

It seems like a shocking statement, doesn’t it? So, too, does the fact that Lovato has been upfront in the same docuseries about the fact she maintained contact, and indeed pursued contact, with the man who raped her when she was a teenager and took her virginity through sexual assault.

I heard her tell her story, though, and I understood where she was coming from. I have not experienced rape or sexual abuse in the way that Demi has. I have, however, been abused both physically and verbally by men I was in relationships with.

And the feeling that drove Lovato to make contact again — that desperate, boiling sense of injustice, the inability to feel safe in my own skin, the overwhelming notion that instigating a connection on my terms would somehow right the horrible wrong that had been done to me — that feeling is one I could remember very well. Lovato’s revelation made sense to me.

What also made a horrible sense to me was the fact that immediately, Lovato would be accused by some people of lying about the assault in the first place or of exaggerating its extent.

Surely, they’d argue, if she was really afraid of her assailant — if he’d really assaulted her — she couldn’t bear ever to see him again, let alone to have sex with him?

Demi’s trauma response is not uncommon

Rape Trauma Syndrome is a real, researched, and entirely human reaction to sexual assault. No one person’s reaction to sexual assault will be the same as another, and the recovery process is rarely linear.

In the trial of Harvey Weinstein, the forensic psychiatrist Barbara Ziv referred to the syndrome, and added that abused women “almost always” go back to their abuser and that maintaining contact is “almost the norm”. She made these comments in an attempt to devalue the evidence of Weinstein’s legal team that most of his victims remained on friendly terms with him after being assaulted by him.

Ziv’s deep research into the topic is designed to dismantle the “rape myths”, which are so entrenched and so damaging to women. And one such rape myth is that a woman would never willingly seek out contact again with a man who abused her.

The reasons for this reaching out, Ziv said, are complex and they’re based on trauma response. Sometimes there’s a misplaced sense of wanting life to go on exactly as it was before, of forgetting the assault ever happened, and reconnecting with the abuser on different terms or having consensual sex with them can feel like a shortcut to such a position.

Sometimes women just cannot believe what has happened to them and are in denial about it. And sometimes, as Lovato said, there’s a conscious decision to make contact and try to reclaim some control.

This trauma response generally does not help the trauma victim

Lovato herself said, in the docuseries, that her reconnection with her abuser did not bring her any kind of healing. She recognizes that both times she made contact with someone who had assaulted her, it was a “textbook trauma response” and she says she punished herself for years.

“It didn’t fix anything, it didn’t take anything away, it just made me feel worse but that for some reason was my way of taking the power back. All it did was bring me back to my knees begging to God for help.” — Demi Lovato

One damaging side-effect of attempting this kind of reconnection is that after doing so, a victim may feel even less able to report the initial assault, believing that they are less likely to be heard or believed after having reconnected with the person who abused them.

Another is that maintaining contact with an abuser prolongs the memories of the abuse, making it harder and harder to begin a recovery process. And in some cases the abuser may use the victim’s vulnerability to their advantage, prolonging contact to suit their own agenda. This is something the prosecution mentioned specifically in Weinstein’s trial, describing his maintained contact with his victims as the actions of a predator.

Yet it can be healing just to know it’s “normal”

Demi Lovato is clearly someone who has had to recover from a lot of damage and trauma, a child star who paid a high price for early fame and fortune. But the fact that she is talking openly about what happened to her, and the fact that she’s discussing freely the fact that she made what can appear to be such bafflingly self-destructive choices, is — I think — encouraging.

Lovato says that if she could speak now to her younger, suffering self, she would say:

“When the time is right, and when you feel ready, you can talk about it — and you’re going to heal from it. You’re going to feel so much more empowered. You’ll be free of the shame. It’ll be an up-and-down journey, but when you do finally decide to confront that [trauma] and do the work around it — really do the work around it — it’s so rewarding and freeing. I want not just my 15-year-old self to hear that, but anyone else who’s been abused.”

And that’s the thing: other people who have been abused will hear it.

Lovato has a platform, and a lot of people want to hear what she has to say. In her forthright honesty (which I do think takes bravery because it doesn’t always paint her in a media-friendly or appealing light), there’s likely to be healing for other people. And she openly states that she is finding the experience healing for herself.

Even though I am at peace with a lot of the decisions I made when I was younger, when I learned in therapy afterward that my response to abuse was “normal” it still felt very validating and helped me begin healing from a place of believing myself to be a “true” victim.

I hope that this is the experience of anyone else who has questioned their own response to trauma and finds some answers or some recognition in the story Lovato tells of her life so far.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Em Unravelling

Em Unravelling

2K+
Followers
202
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

A lover of horizons, hills, and words. Likes to write about uncomfortable things because too many people steer round those parts of life.

 https://theunravelling.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Harvey Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Trauma Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Demi Lovato Talks About Coming Out As Nonbinary

Demi Lovato shares her “reality” of coming out as nonbinary and changing their pronouns. Lovato came out last year to a few friends and family but made it public in May. “I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it in any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share that – my truth – with the world,” said Lovato.
CelebritiesBillboard

Demi Lovato Calls Lizzo a 'F---ing Queen' After She Defends Demi's Pronouns to Paparazzi

Get you a friend who respects and defends your pronouns. That's the kind of friend Demi Lovato has in Lizzo. While out to dinner at Catch LA, Lizzo popped out wearing a shirt with Demi's face on it, took a few selfies with fans waiting outside and let the paparazzi know not to misgender her friend and fellow pop star ever again. In May, Lovato announced that they identify as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

'The Demi Lovato Show' to premiere on Roku Channel in July

June 29 (UPI) -- The Demi Lovato Show, a talk show that will tackle social topics, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel. Lovato will be joined by a celebrity guests in each ten-minute episode of the series as they discuss topics such as activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and UFOs.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Demi Lovato Announces New Short-Form TV Series, 'The Demi Lovato Show'

Demi Lovato is set to launch a new short-form talk show, The Demi Lovato Show, on July 30th on the Roku Channel. The 10-minute episodes will find Lovato in conversation with a variety of guests with discussions covering topics such as activism, feminism, gender identity, sex, body positivity, mental health and, one of Lovato’s favorite topics, aliens. An initial lineup of guests will be announced at a later date.
TV & Videosnowdecatur.com

Demi Lovato: ‘No Topics Are Off Limits’ For New Show

Demi Lovato’s new show on Roku is going to get very personal. She says, “no topics are off limits.”. Through a press release, Lovato stated: “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Demi Lovato to Host Their Own Talk Show for Roku

Demi Lovato is officially getting their own talk show! The Demi Lovato Show will premiere on The Roku Channel July 30, the network announced Tuesday, bringing on a star-studded lineup of guests and experts to talk with the singer about some of the "edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Demi Lovato Praises Lizzo for Correcting a Paparazzo About Their Pronouns

Demi Lovato is sending some love to Lizzo after the "Truth Hurts" singer spoke up to a paparazzo about using Demi's correct pronouns. Demi came out as non-binary in May. In a video posted on a Demi fan account on Twitter on Thursday, Lizzo is asked by a paparazzo about potentially performing or collaborating with Demi. When the paparazzo refers to Demi as "she," Lizzo quickly corrects him.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

In new video, Demi Lovato helps explain why “Pronouns Matter”

To close out Pride Month, Demi Lovato is helping to raise awareness of the importance of pronouns. In a video from GLAAD and Universal Music Group called “Pronouns Matter,” Demi and a bunch of other notable artists and celebrities share their preferred pronouns and ask the viewer, “What are yours?” The goal is to show how being respectful of someone’s pronouns fosters an environment of inclusivity and acceptance.
TV & VideosVulture

Demi Lovato’s Talk Show Is Going to the Island of Misfit Quibis, a.k.a. the Roku Channel

Demi Lovato has had a busy year. There’s their YouTube documentary series, Dancing With the Devil. There’s their upcoming alien-hunting reality series for Peacock. And now, Lovato will add “talk-show host” to their list of day jobs, with The Demi Lovato Show premiering Friday, July 30, on the Roku Channel. Like other short-form Roku Originals, Lovato’s talk show was originally supposed to be made for Quibi, but will now only be viewable in landscape format. Deadline reports that scheduled guests will include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, and experts in fields including sex, mental health, and yes, UFOs. “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said in a statement, clearly referring to their crusade against frozen yogurt.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Demi Lovato Grabs Ice Cream With Friends at Salt & Straw

Demi Lovato smiles down at their upside down ice cream cone while leaving Salt & Straw on Tuesday night (July 6) in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old singer joined a group of friends at the shop’s Larchmont Village location. Earlier in the week, Demi spent the Fourth of July on a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'The Demi Lovato Show' Is One Talk Program That You Won't Want to Miss

Congratulations are in order! One thing fans respect about Demi Lovato aside from their transparency is their ability to stand in their truth. Living life as a celebrity can be hard to navigate as you tackle silent battles, and that’s something the singer knows all too well. Still, their personal struggles haven't stopped them from using their platform to bring awareness and shed light on uncomfortable yet important topics.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Demi Lovato discusses family’s ‘progress’ with using their gender-neutral pronouns: ‘I feel better than ever’

Demi Lovato has opened up about their experience coming out as non-binary, with the singer revealing they are grateful for all those who have embraced their preferred pronouns.The 28-year-old reflected on their journey during an interview for YouTube Pride 2021, where they said that they had actually come out to friends and family last year, but decided to make it public this year because they wanted to share their truth with the world.“I actually had come out to loved ones and friends last year, but this year I made it public. I felt it was really important for me...
CelebritiesIn Style

Demi Lovato Says Their Family Is Still "Making Progress" With Their Coming Out

After Demi Lovato came out as non-binary last month, they experienced a tremendous amount of support, but over the weekend, when Lovato hosted YouTube Pride 2021, they added that acceptance is still an ongoing process for some friends, fans, and family. Lovato noted that they came out to a few people last year and that part of coming out for them is realizing that not everyone will be accepting and that it will take time for more people to come around.
TV & Videosenergy941.com

Demi Lovato’s Talk Show To Launch Next Month

Demi Lovato’s new talk show is set to debut on July 30th on the Roku channel. Lovato’s show will include special guests, Jameela Jamil and Lucy Hale. Topics for the show include, body positivity, sex, feminism, and her interest in UFOs. The pop star said, “Some conversations can be difficult,...
Musickfrxfm.com

Demi Lovato is dating Who?

Demi Lovato seems to be smitten with Noah Cyrus, who is Miley Cyrus’ sister. A source revealed that “They’re very close and have been hanging out.” The source continued, “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic… They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.” Demi has referred to Noah as ‘Baby’ on social media so that’s what led fans to believe that they are dating each other. Although they are very flirtatious with each other online, neither one of them has officially confirmed this relationship. Only time will tell what is what. Who is your favorite celebrity couple? Which two celebrities do you think are super cute together?

Comments / 0

Community Policy