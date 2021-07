None of us are strangers to pain. Our community is a destination for the active and adventurous, for broken bones and sprains. Throughout our rugged landscape our active duty service members push their bodies to the limit, running and rucking, for the sake of our country. We are home to a vibrant retired population, many of them veterans, who are all too familiar with the aches and pains associated with a life well lived. We all know what it is like to be in pain, and as a physician who specializes in how the body moves and functions — or more precisely, how it does not — I am fluent in that language.