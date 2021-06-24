Cancel
Health

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Launches Ground-breaking National Comprehensive HBCU Health Center Directory

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 18 days ago

The guide is one part of a larger HRC/Gilead Sciences-sponsored effort to stop the spread of the HIV epidemic in Black LGBTQ communities by closing gaps in access to health services. WASHINGTON — Today, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual,...

State
Washington State
