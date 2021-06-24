Human Rights Campaign Foundation Launches Ground-breaking National Comprehensive HBCU Health Center Directory

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Kidney Foundation (NKF) launches an educational animated video series on kidney cancer to convey complex health information while targeting patients with varying levels of health literacy. Six patient friendly videos, each ranging from about one and a half to two and a half minutes, are available in both English and Spanish to help patients from diverse backgrounds understand how kidney cancer is diagnosed and how surgeries and treatment options can affect kidney function. A report from the 2014 NKF Journal found that at least one third of the 300,000 kidney cancer survivors at that time in the United States had or would develop kidney disease, so it's very important to monitor kidney function from the time of diagnosis and beyond. i New cases of kidney cancer for 2021 in the United States are estimated to be 76,080 (48,780 men and 27,300 women) ii and it remains a significant health challenge associated with poor outcomes.