Hines Tops Off NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, NY
(SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY) – Hines, the international real estate firm, announced today that NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson has topped off. The new apartment community will bring 246 rental apartments to a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood located just 25 miles north of New York City. NorthLight is part of a $1 billion, 70-acre phased master-planned development known as Edge-on-Hudson, a riverfront community with over 16 acres of community parks and a waterfront promenade. The NorthLight site was purchased fully entitled in October 2019 in a joint venture with MetLife Investment Management. Santander Bank and Provident Bank provided construction financing for the Project.www.hines.com