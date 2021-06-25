Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘It’s a huge tragedy’: Rare tornado in Czech Republic kills four and injures hundreds

By Celine Wadhera and William Nattrass
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kO05E_0aerTAdV00

A rare tornado in the Czech Republic has killed four people and left hundreds injured, regional authorities confirmed.

The tornado hit a number of towns in the Hodonin district in South Moravia, including Moravska Nova Ves and Hrusky, leaving wreckage in its wake.

It formed late on Thursday during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Extremely strong winds of F3-F4 levels (speeds of 158-260mph) and tennis ball-sized hailstones also caused significant damage in the Hodonin district.

Video footage shared to social media shows funnel clouds and the impact of strong winds, as well as the resulting damage – destroyed buildings and cars, fires with thick black smoke, piles of rubble.

Michaela Bothová, a spokesperson for the South Moravian rescue service, told Czech TV that 63 people had been taken to hospital by medical services, 10 of whom had severe injuries. Four later died.

She said that dozens of people had also sought medical assistance on their own accord, estimating that the number of injured people to be between 100 and 150, “ranging from children to senior citizens”.

Hedvika KropáÄková from the south Moravian rescue service told The Independent : The number of casualties will rise still further because many people were injured during the night and have only just contacted the emergency services.”

On Twitter, the Czech interior minister, Jan Hamacek, said: “All available rescue units are in action or moving to the Hodonin region where several municipalities have been hit by a tornado.”

More than 550 firefighters and 360 police officers were sent to the area to assist the military in the search-and-rescue operation. Rescue services from nearby Austria and Slovakia also took part, and drones and helicopters are being used to search the rubble.

The tornado’s impact caused extensive power outages, leaving more than 120,000 households without electricity.

Many also faced traffic disruption as fallen trees and power lines blocked major motorways throughout the southeast of the country, including the highway connecting Prague with Bratislava, the Slovakian capital.

Prime minister Andrej Babis , who was in Brussels to attend an EU summit when the tornado struck, called it “a huge tragedy”. He plans to visit the damaged area on Friday.

Marek Babisz, the deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech news agency CTK that half of his town was almost completely destroyed. “The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation anymore, only walls remained from what were houses. They’re injured, it’s really terrible.”

Irena KoÄí, a resident of Hodonín , told The Independent : “Villages in the surrounding area bore the brunt of the tornado, and since this morning, Hodonín has been filled with a huge number of emergency service workers.

“Help has also been provided by great local citizens. But a lot of buildings have been really badly affected, here and in other villages in the surrounding area. Around 35 buildings in our town have been damaged and more in the nearby villages.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was the most terrible thing I have ever experienced. We watched the tornado from our balcony; it passed around 200 metres away from us.

“Debris fell in our garden, and now we have no electricity and no phone signal. But the situation is far worse for others nearby - we were very fortunate.”

A retirement home and local zoo were also destroyed in what was the strongest and deadliest weather event in Europe so far this year, according to the European Severe Weather Database, and may have been the strongest tornado in the Czech Republic ’s history.

It follows a tornado that touched down in Poland on Thursday, which injured one person and caused damage to property.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Casualties#Tornado#European Union#Extreme Weather#Twitter#Hodonin#Slovakian#Eu#Ctk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy