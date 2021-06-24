Best stomp rocket 2021

Effective dribbling in Rocket League can take your game to the next level, as doing so can ensure possession of the ball, and make it much easier to drive to the goal. However, dribbling in Rocket League is not easy to master, and does take a considerable amount of time in order to master. If you’re looking for a dribbling tutorial, we’ve got you covered. Let’s go over what you should know about dribbling in Rocket League, and what controls you should understand.