Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

511 N 28th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Richmond.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleA rare 4 bed, 2.1 bath DETACHED home in historic Church Hill! Featuring original details - original windows & fireplaces, tall ceilings - while offering upgraded amenities like energy-efficient systems, newer hardwood floors, & updated kitchen... just blocks from your favorite food & beverage venues. The front of the home offers a full front porch & beautiful elevation, while the spacious backyard offers native & pollinator-friendly plants, custom paver patio w/fire pit, detached shed, & OFF STREET parking w/ electric vehicle charging ability. The lot also features several mature specimen trees including a large Japanese maple, deciduous magnolia & a crepe myrtle that provides shade over the patio. Head inside from the back yard, & you are greeted by a perfect mudroom/laundry/drop zone area before finding your spacious updated kitchen w/ maple cabinetry, granite counters, & stainless appliances. Next, find your formal dining room and open & bright living room w/ large windows & original fireplace. Find a convenient 1/2 bath on this level before heading upstairs to find a full hall bath & 4 bedrooms, including an owner's suite w/ walk-in closet & en suite! This home will not last.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Beverage#Plants#Fireplaces#Windows#Street Parking#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor DeSantis signs order letting parents decide if kids wear masks in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy