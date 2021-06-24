511 N 28th St, Richmond City, VA 23223
A rare 4 bed, 2.1 bath DETACHED home in historic Church Hill! Featuring original details - original windows & fireplaces, tall ceilings - while offering upgraded amenities like energy-efficient systems, newer hardwood floors, & updated kitchen... just blocks from your favorite food & beverage venues. The front of the home offers a full front porch & beautiful elevation, while the spacious backyard offers native & pollinator-friendly plants, custom paver patio w/fire pit, detached shed, & OFF STREET parking w/ electric vehicle charging ability. The lot also features several mature specimen trees including a large Japanese maple, deciduous magnolia & a crepe myrtle that provides shade over the patio. Head inside from the back yard, & you are greeted by a perfect mudroom/laundry/drop zone area before finding your spacious updated kitchen w/ maple cabinetry, granite counters, & stainless appliances. Next, find your formal dining room and open & bright living room w/ large windows & original fireplace. Find a convenient 1/2 bath on this level before heading upstairs to find a full hall bath & 4 bedrooms, including an owner's suite w/ walk-in closet & en suite! This home will not last.richmond.com
