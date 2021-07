If you've been spending more time in the kitchen over the past 18 months, your kitchen is likely long overdue for a new mat or rug. This is especially true for anyone who hasn't invested in an anti-fatigue mat yet—while rugs of any kind can help with back pain to some extend, anti-fatigue options were specifically designed to make standing in the kitchen a whole lot more comfortable. There a lot of anti-fatigue mats on the market to choose from, which is good news for those who want lots of choices, but bad news for anyone new to the category.