Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

Brain inflammation in COVID-19 cases looks eerily similar to Alzheimer’s disease

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD, Calif. — Around one in three people who contract COVID-19 go on to suffer some form of brain damage due to their illness. Now, a new study may have the answer to why this is happening. Researchers at Stanford Medicine say they have discovered “unmistakable signs” of inflammation and damaged brain circuits among patients who have died during the pandemic. What’s even more troubling is this inflammation appears to be very similar to what doctors see in patients who have Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

www.studyfinds.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Stanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Covid#Inflammation#Brain Fog#Alzheimer#Stanford Medicine#Saarland University#Non Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Branson returns from space on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully landed on Earth just after 12 p.m. ET Sunday, becoming the first billionaire to launch into space. Branson made the trip, which lasted about 90 minutes, in a spaceplane created by his company that launched on Sunday morning after a 90-minute delay. After he exited the spacecraft, he hugged loved ones and celebrated with fans.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 2

Community Policy