Brain inflammation in COVID-19 cases looks eerily similar to Alzheimer’s disease

STANFORD, Calif. — Around one in three people who contract COVID-19 go on to suffer some form of brain damage due to their illness. Now, a new study may have the answer to why this is happening. Researchers at Stanford Medicine say they have discovered “unmistakable signs” of inflammation and damaged brain circuits among patients who have died during the pandemic. What’s even more troubling is this inflammation appears to be very similar to what doctors see in patients who have Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.