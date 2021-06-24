Cancel
Destination D23 event announced for November 2021 at Walt Disney World

D23, the official Disney fan club has announced that it will host 'Destination D23' November 19 - 21 2021 at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World. The event was due to take place in November 2020 at Walt Disney World, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets go on sale for D23 Gold Members in July.

