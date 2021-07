Kelly Clarkson truly gave it her all on her swelling Adele cover of "Rolling in the Deep" on Wednesday's (June 30) Kellyoke. The stage lights of The Kelly Clarkson Show matched the tone of the dark blues-y tune, but Clarkson's slow-burning vocals set the show ablaze when she hit the chorus (with the help of her backup singers), "We could've had it all (You're gonna wish you never had met me)/ Rolling in the deep (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)/ You had my heart inside of your hand (You're gonna wish you never had met me)/ And you played it to the beat (Tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)."