Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Gojira’s Joe Duplantier: “I think humans are pretty shitty sometimes, but we’re as horrible as we are incredible”

By Matt Doria
Guitar World Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the perspective of your average, casual music fan – think the suburban mum sees P!nk as the pinnacle of rock music, or the stock-trading suit who swears songwriting peaked with The Beatles – metalheads are the human embodiment of recklessness and depravity. But look past the gory and gristly aesthetics and you’ll find one of the friendliest, most sympathetic and benevolent communities on the planet. Wherever tragedy strikes, you can be sure to find at least one long-haired brute in a ragged Metallica shirt ready to help out.

www.guitarworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Duplantier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Guitar Solo#French#Fortitude#Abba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Viral virtuoso Marcin returns with rip-roaring, reverb-drenched rendition of Metallica’s Master of Puppets

Remember when Marcin Patrzalek released his awe-inspiring cover of Led Zeppelin's Kashmir and the entire guitar world stopped, stared and marveled at its magnificence?. Well, at the risk of breaking the internet, the percussive fingerstyle acoustic guitar virtuoso has once again picked up his Ibanez AE900-NT for another rip-roaring cover, this time taking on Metallica’s 1986 anthem, Master of Puppets.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Mikael Akerfeldt on 20 years of Opeth's Blackwater Park: "I was bitter and beaten down – I didn’t have much hope for us. All I knew was I liked the music I’d written"

Widely regarded as one of the greatest progressive metal records of all-time, 2001’s Blackwater Park was the album that saw Opeth step out of the underground and into the limelight, establishing themselves as one of the most exciting prospects in heavy music. More stylistically diverse than the four albums preceding...
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Nancy Wilson on her debut solo album, Epiphone Signature Fanatic guitar, Eddie Van Halen tribute song, classic Heart, and “Crazy On You” intro

Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. “A good song lives on—it lives and survives fashions,” says Nancy Wilson, co-founder of Heart, whose songs “These Dreams,” “Barracuda,” and “Magic Man” are indeed timeless gems. One of today’s most accomplished artists, she helped crack the glass ceiling for women in rock music.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear George Harrison's Unreleased Acoustic Demo 'Cosmic Empire'

Ahead of the 50th=anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Capitol and UMe have shared the first unreleased track from the collection, the acoustic demo “Cosmic Empire.”. Prior to the 1970 album’s six-week recording sessions, Harrison spent two days — May 26th and 27th, 1970 — demoing 30...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly Posts New Photo From Prison Amid Album Rumors

YNW Melly is currently awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his two friends from back in 2018. This has been one of the highest-profile cases in all of hip-hop and many are wondering whether or not Melly will be able to come home. The artist had picked up a ton of traction prior to his arrest and it seemed as though he was going to become a massive star thanks to features from the likes of Kanye West.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Nadia From "American Pie" Has a Totally Different Job Today. See Her Now.

Every generation has a defining coming-of-age comedy, from Animal House in the 1970s to Lady Bird in the 2010s. If you were coming of age at the turn of the millennium, however, you almost certainly remember American Pie. The 1999 film told a familiar story—a bunch of teens making a pact to lose their virginity before the end of high school—yet it was the movie's cast and no holds barred jokes that turned it into a pop culture phenomenon.
MusicLiterary Hub

Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be

Storybound is a radio theater program designed for the podcast age. Hosted by Jude Brewer and with original music composed for each episode, the podcast features the voices of today’s literary icons reading their essays, poems, and fiction. On the fourth episode of the fourth season, Nichole Perkins reads an...

Comments / 2

Community Policy