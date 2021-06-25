Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Green list countries - latest: Confusion rages over ‘green watchlist’ as only Malta goes fully quarantine-free

By Cathy Adams,Helen Coffey and Graham Keeley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLvHy_0aerBhva00

British holidaymakers got a much-needed boost in Thursday’s traffic light review , which added Malta , Madeira and the Balearic Islands to the quarantine-free travel register.

A swathe of Caribbean islands including Barbados and Antigua were also added to the green list , which now numbers 27 territories in total – although most are inaccessible to Britons.

However, all new additions bar Malta have been added to the as-yet-unused “green watchlist ”, which signals they are at risk of turning amber.

Former vaccine star Israel has also been shifted down a notch to the green watchlist.

As has become comically customary, a random assortment of inaccessible overseas territories were also thrown in: notably the Pitcairn Islands, deep in the South Pacific, and British Antarctic Territory, which has no permanent residents.

The green list changes will come into effect from 4am on 30 June. From that date, holidaymakers returning from those nations need not quarantine, but must instead take just one post-arrival PCR test.

In further encouraging signs for UK holidaymakers, the government confirmed its intention to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries, although they will still be required to take a test.

It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”, and will provide further details in July.

However, the travel industry reacted angrily that the review didn’t go further.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, described the chaotic revelation of the expanded “green list” as “disgraceful”.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malta#South Pacific Islands#Watchlist#Quarantine#British#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Related
Posted by
Daily Mail

Will holiday quarantine be ditched next week? Ministers could agree to drop isolation rule for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber list countries within days

Ministers could sign off on quarantine-free holidays for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber countries as early as this week. The new measures would allow fully vaccinated tourists and their families to visit countries such as Spain and Greece without having to quarantine on return. International travel is not expected to...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Concerns over Ibiza amber downgrade as Germany to relax rules for vaccinated Britons

Germany will lift its travel ban on Britons from Wednesday 7 July.The UK will no longer be classed as a “virus variant area”, according to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, with the rules relaxed for inbound travellers.Double-jabbed travellers from the UK can forgo quarantine, while unvaccinated Brits can enter the country but must self-isolate for 10 days.Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.
BBC

Covid: International travel changes for fully vaccinated people to be set out

Details about how and when fully vaccinated travellers can return from certain countries without having to quarantine are to be set out later. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will make a statement to MPs this morning. Currently, those arriving in the UK have to follow strict rules regardless of their vaccine...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Hong Kong blocks UK flights in latest restriction against British travellers

Hong Kong will reintroduce its ban on passenger flights from UK from 1 July as it becomes the latest territory to impose restrictions on British travellers.Flights from the UK to the territory were previously barred from December 2020 to May.The move is to curb the spread of the Delta variant, the government said today.The UK is now classed as “extremely high risk”. Passengers who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours would be banned from boarding flights to the city, it said.The government said this comes “in view of the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in...
Worldinews.co.uk

Will travel restrictions change from 19 July? How amber list quarantine rules could work after lockdown easing

In an attempt to boost the travel industry, the Government plans to bring in quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people who are fully vaccinated. It would mean more mainstream travel destinations – such as France and Italy – would essentially be treated as green list countries, and given that most of the world is on the amber list, will open up the travel sector.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Malta tightens travel restrictions: Mediterranean island says only fully vaccinated Britons allowed in without quarantine from next week - less than a day after it made the UK's green list

Malta has announced tighter restrictions for UK holidaymakers less than 24 hours after it was added to the green list. The Mediterranean island said it will only allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit quarantine-free from next week. Those who arrive in Malta on June 30 or after will have to...
TravelThe Independent

Malta and Balearic Islands ‘could be added to green travel list’

Malta and the Balearic Islands could be included in an update to the Government’s green list for foreign travel which is otherwise expected to be lean for holidaymakers hoping for a getaway, according to reports. The Times said the Mediterranean islands are among a “handful” of places being considered for...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Malta to demand proof of vaccination from UK travellers

Malta has announced that “only fully vaccinated persons” will be admitted from the UK from 30 June – the same day the Mediterranean nation joins the British government’s travel “green list”. Children under 12 are exempt from the ruling, but those aged 5 to 11 must undergo a PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival in Malta.In an online update on Saturday 26 June, Visit Malta said: “Currently, only the Maltese vaccination certificate is a valid certificate accepted by the Maltese authorities.“As from 1 July, the UK (two dose certificate) and the EU digital Covid vaccine certificate will...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Green list: Malta, Madeira and the Balearics added in boost for holidaymakers

Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands have been added to the quarantine-free green list, giving UK holidaymakers a much-needed boost this summer.The changes will come into effect from 4am on 30 June, and mean holidaymakers returning from those nations need not quarantine, but must instead take just one post-arrival PCR test.However, all territories but Malta are on the “green watchlist”, which mean they are at risk of turning amber.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the changes in a tweet.Javier Piñanes, director of the Spanish Tourist Office, said: “We are delighted that the Balearic Islands has been added to the UK’s...
Worldsingletrackworld.com

Fully Vaccinated? You Could Travel Quarantine and Test Free by August

The Government is due to make an announcement on the changes to foreign travel and update the traffic light system shortly. There has been increasing pressure from travel firms and airlines for the UK government to relax the rules. The UK travel industry has been pushing for fully vaccinated people to be able to travel. The changes are expected to come into force in August, with the possibility that fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel to 150 countries without the need to quarantine or get tested.
Travelkentlive.news

Foreign holidays gloom with strict travel restrictions 'to stay until August'

Foreign holidays are likely to be grounded until late summer with many tour operators already cancelling overseas trips until the end of next month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced existing Covid restrictions would be in place until July 19 casting doubts over an early lifting of travel restrictions and an end to the controversial traffic light system.
TravelThe Guardian

UK Covid travel rules could change at short notice, warns minister

The UK transport secretary has refused to say he would book a foreign holiday for himself and his family yet, even as travel restrictions are eased for several destinations. Grant Shapps warned anyone looking to travel abroad that the rules could change at short notice after Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands, among others, were added to the list of countries from which travellers could return without having to quarantine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy